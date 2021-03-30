Protalix BioTherapeutics stock up after FY revenue beat

  • Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) shares rise more than 5% premarket after the company posted full-year revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the performance in its licenses and R&D services segment.
  • Revenue from licenses and R&D services for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $46.7M compared to $38.8M last year.
  • The company's full-year revenue rose 15% year-over-year to $62.89M, beating analysts' estimate by $27.78M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were about $38.5M on December 31, 2020.
  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $6.5M, or $0.22/share, compared to a net loss of $18.3M, or $1.23/share last year.
  • Previously (March 30): Protalix BioTherapeutics EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue.
