SANUWAVE Health inks deal for sale wound care products in U.S.
Mar. 30, 2021 SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV)
- SANUWAVE Health (OTCQB:SNWV) entered into a non-exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Ametus to market and sell its portfolio of wound care products in the U.S.
- "The SANUWAVE Ametus partnership increases the commercial footprint in areas with little to no representation, increasing feet on the street to continue to drive the ENERGY FIRST portfolio. We are excited to bring on a seasoned wound care salesforce with established relationships and a solid customer base," Chief Revenue Officer Jack Schlechtweg commented.
- Shares trade 3.9% down premarket