FactSet shares dip after FQ2, full-year forecast miss profit estimates

Mar. 30, 2021 8:21 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)FDSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are down nearly 1% pre-market after fiscal Q2 results met revenue estimates but fell short on profit and the full-year EPS forecast.
  • Q2 revenue was up 6% Y/Y to $391.79M. EPS was $2.72, one cent short of consensus.
  • The revenue growth was primarily due to higher sales of analytics and content and technology solutions.
  • Annual Subscription Value plus professional services was up from the $1.5B last year to $1.6B.
  • Adjusted operating margin improved from 31.8% to 32.6%.
  • The board approved adding $206M to the share repurchase program, bringing the total available up to $350M.
  • “Our sustained cost discipline, productivity and continued execution of our investment plan have resulted in solid operating results and allow us to raise the lower end of our full-year organic ASV range to $70 million from $55 million,” says CFO Helen Shan. “We enter our fiscal second half with good momentum and remain focused on delivering significant value to our clients and shareholders.”
  • For 2021, FactSet expects revenue of $1.57-1.585B, in-line with the $1.58 consensus, and EPS of $10.75-11.15 versus the $11.17 consensus.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.