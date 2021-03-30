FactSet shares dip after FQ2, full-year forecast miss profit estimates
Mar. 30, 2021 8:21 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)FDSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are down nearly 1% pre-market after fiscal Q2 results met revenue estimates but fell short on profit and the full-year EPS forecast.
- Q2 revenue was up 6% Y/Y to $391.79M. EPS was $2.72, one cent short of consensus.
- The revenue growth was primarily due to higher sales of analytics and content and technology solutions.
- Annual Subscription Value plus professional services was up from the $1.5B last year to $1.6B.
- Adjusted operating margin improved from 31.8% to 32.6%.
- The board approved adding $206M to the share repurchase program, bringing the total available up to $350M.
- “Our sustained cost discipline, productivity and continued execution of our investment plan have resulted in solid operating results and allow us to raise the lower end of our full-year organic ASV range to $70 million from $55 million,” says CFO Helen Shan. “We enter our fiscal second half with good momentum and remain focused on delivering significant value to our clients and shareholders.”
- For 2021, FactSet expects revenue of $1.57-1.585B, in-line with the $1.58 consensus, and EPS of $10.75-11.15 versus the $11.17 consensus.
- Press release.