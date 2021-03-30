Big Lots, Ollie's, Aaron's and PROG poised for tax refund benefit
Mar. 30, 2021
- Bank of America notes that tax refunds are down 15% Y/Y to $28B in the first nine weeks of the tax refund season. On the positive side, the firm notes a sequential improvement in week eight from week seven and expect delays will continue to moderate in the coming weeks.
- BofA thinks bargain retailers like Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) and lease-to-own providers like Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) & PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) were most negatively impacted by delayed tax refunds but are now likely to benefit most from stimulus.
