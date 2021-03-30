Monopar’s uPA antibody fragment shows potential for PET imaging of breast cancer, shares up 22%

Mar. 30, 2021 8:26 AM ETMonopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)MNPRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) soars 22% premarket after announcing the publication on Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA), an established biomarker in breast cancer clinical practice guidelines and its presence used to select appropriate drug treatment.
  • This study demonstrates the potential to identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging and Monopar’s uPA antibody fragment radiotracer.
  • Monopar’s antibody fragment (ATN-291 F(ab’)2) conjugated to a copper radiotracer enabled rapid PET visualization of tumors with uPA overexpression in a human breast cancer model in mice.
  • “The publication demonstrates the potential utility of Monopar’s uPA antibody fragments as imaging agents in a model of aggressive triple negative breast cancer,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar and a co-author of the study.
  • “Same-day PET imaging may guide treatment decisions for breast cancer, and potentially other solid cancers, given the established role of uPA in this disease,” he added.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.