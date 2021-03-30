Monopar’s uPA antibody fragment shows potential for PET imaging of breast cancer, shares up 22%
Mar. 30, 2021 8:26 AM ETMonopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR)MNPRBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) soars 22% premarket after announcing the publication on Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA), an established biomarker in breast cancer clinical practice guidelines and its presence used to select appropriate drug treatment.
- This study demonstrates the potential to identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging and Monopar’s uPA antibody fragment radiotracer.
- Monopar’s antibody fragment (ATN-291 F(ab’)2) conjugated to a copper radiotracer enabled rapid PET visualization of tumors with uPA overexpression in a human breast cancer model in mice.
- “The publication demonstrates the potential utility of Monopar’s uPA antibody fragments as imaging agents in a model of aggressive triple negative breast cancer,” said Andrew Mazar, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Monopar and a co-author of the study.
- “Same-day PET imaging may guide treatment decisions for breast cancer, and potentially other solid cancers, given the established role of uPA in this disease,” he added.