SoftBank expanding Miami presence after $100M pledge
Mar. 30, 2021
- Japanese tech giant SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) is reportedly looking to add as much as 100,000 square feet of office space in Miami, Florida, to its existing 14,000 square feet footprint.
- Earlier this year, SoftBank said its funds would invest $100M in Miami area companies, citing the 40% growth in the area's tech sector between 2012 and 2018.
- SoftBank generally confirms its real estate hunt to the Wall Street Journal, but doesn't comment on the size.
