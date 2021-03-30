Qiwi ADSs climb after naming new CEO, Q4 earnings, CBR update
Mar. 30, 2021 8:38 AM ETQIWI plc (QIWI)QIWIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) ADSs rise 5.3% in premarket trading after naming a new CEO, reporting Q4 earnings and 2021 guidance, and updating on the restrictions the Russian Central Bank ("CBR") imposed after an audit in December.
- CBR permits Qiwi to resume processing payments to certain key foreign merchants and lifts some of the other restrictions imposed in December 2020.
- Qiwi believes that substantially all of the violations identified by the CBR have been remediated; as a result of the routine audit, the CBR's restrictions had included the suspension or limitation of most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts.
- Estimates the total impact on Payment Services segment net revenue for Q4 2020 was RUB 500M-RUB 600M.
- For 2021, Qiwi expects total net revenue to fall 15%-25% Y/Y; Payment Services segment net revenue to fall 15%-25%; and adjusted net profit to decline by 15%-30%.
- Q4 total net revenue of RUB 6.24B ($84.5M) fell 0.2% Y/Y, with Payment Services segment net revenue of RUB 5.81B ($78.7M) increasing 6%.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased 125% to RUB 3.61B.
- Q4 adjusted net profit of RUB 2.52B, or RUB 40.32 per share, up from RUB 1.17B, or RUB18.74 per share, in the year-ago quarter;
- On a dollar basis, adjusted net profit was $34.1M, or 55 cents per share in Q4 2020.
- Qiwi's board also approved a target dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of group adjusted net profit for 2021.
- The company also notes that Russia's electronic betting industry is changing and will shift from two providers to one. It and a competitor have submitted proposals. By the end of September 2021, a newly appointed Unified Interactive Bets Accounting Center will replace the two Interactive Bets Accounting Centers (TSUPIS) currently operating.
- Qiwi said there is no assurance that its bid will be successful; "we may experience a decrease in or complete loss of payment volumes and income associated directly or indirectly with the TSUPIS established by Qiwi Bank."
