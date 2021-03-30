Qiwi ADSs climb after naming new CEO, Q4 earnings, CBR update

Mar. 30, 2021 8:38 AM ETQIWI plc (QIWI)QIWIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) ADSs rise 5.3% in premarket trading after naming a new CEO, reporting Q4 earnings and 2021 guidance, and updating on the restrictions the Russian Central Bank ("CBR") imposed after an audit in December.
  • CBR permits Qiwi to resume processing payments to certain key foreign merchants and lifts some of the other restrictions imposed in December 2020.
  • Qiwi believes that substantially all of the violations identified by the CBR have been remediated; as a result of the routine audit, the CBR's restrictions had included the suspension or limitation of most types of payments to foreign merchants and money transfers to pre-paid cards from corporate accounts.
  • Estimates the total impact on Payment Services segment net revenue for Q4 2020 was RUB 500M-RUB 600M.
  • For 2021, Qiwi expects total net revenue to fall 15%-25% Y/Y; Payment Services segment net revenue to fall 15%-25%; and adjusted net profit to decline by 15%-30%.
  • Q4 total net revenue of RUB 6.24B ($84.5M) fell 0.2% Y/Y, with Payment Services segment net revenue of RUB 5.81B ($78.7M) increasing 6%.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased 125% to RUB 3.61B.
  • Q4 adjusted net profit of RUB 2.52B, or RUB 40.32 per share, up from RUB 1.17B, or RUB18.74 per share, in the year-ago quarter;
  • On a dollar basis, adjusted net profit was $34.1M, or 55 cents per share in Q4 2020.
  • Qiwi's board also approved a target dividend payout ratio of at least 50% of group adjusted net profit for 2021.
  • The company also notes that Russia's electronic betting industry is changing and will shift from two providers to one. It and a competitor have submitted proposals. By the end of September 2021, a newly appointed Unified Interactive Bets Accounting Center will replace the two Interactive Bets Accounting Centers (TSUPIS) currently operating.
  • Qiwi said there is no assurance that its bid will be successful; "we may experience a decrease in or complete loss of payment volumes and income associated directly or indirectly with the TSUPIS established by Qiwi Bank."
  • Previously (March 30): QIWI plc reports Q4 results; outlook
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.