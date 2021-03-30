MiMedx wins group purchasing contract for wound care products
Mar. 30, 2021 MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement by Premier Inc. under the latter’s SURPASS (Synergizing for Unparalleled Results in Procurement and Strategic Sourcing) purchasing program.
- With effect from April 01, 2021, SURPASS members can benefit from special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for MiMedx’s placental-based tissue advanced wound care products, the company announced.
- Premier is a healthcare improvement company comprised of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers.
- In January, the activist investor, Prescience Point revealed a ~8% stake in MiMedx seeking strategic alternatives including a sale of the company or its Amniofix product.