FDA accepts Abbvie's atogepant application for migraine
Mar. 30, 2021 8:46 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)ABBVBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor15 Comments
- The FDA has accepted AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) New Drug Application (NDA) for atogepant, an investigational orally administered calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist (gepant), for the preventive treatment of migraine.
- Regulatory decision is anticipated in late Q3.
- The NDA is supported by data from a robust clinical program evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of orally administered atogepant in nearly 2,500 patients who experience 4-14 migraine days per month.
- The atogepant application demonstrates AbbVie's commitment to providing multiple migraine treatment options, including Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) and Ubrelvy (ubrogepant).