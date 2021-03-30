S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller HPI continues climbing in January

Mar. 30, 2021 9:04 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • January S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
  • HPI Composite - 20 (S.A.) +1.2% M/M in-line with consensus, +1.3% prior.
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) +0.9% M/M v. +0.6% consensus, +0.8% prior.
  • HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) +11.1% Y/Y vs. +10.7% consensus, +10.1% prior.
  • Phoenix, Seattle, and San Diego continued to report the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in January. Phoenix led the way with a 15.8% year-over-year price increase, followed by Seattle with a 14.3% increase and San Diego with a 14.2% increase. All 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending January 2021 versus the year ending December 2020.
