Nike expected to navigate around China boycott issue
Mar. 30, 2021 ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE) By: Clark Schultz
- Oppenheimer is confident that Nike (NYSE:NKE) will work through its issues in China with the Xinjiang situation.
- Analyst Brian Nagel: "In our view, while the situation in China for Nike remains fluid and at least somewhat opaque, we expect dynamics to resolve over time given NKE's history of managing well geopolitical issues elsewhere, including in the US, and the long-standing power of the company’s brand and consumer connections."
- Nike's sales in China currently account for roughly 20% of total revenue.
- Seeking Alpha author Damon Verial thinks the Nike boycott is backfiring for China and could actually be a catalyst.