B2Gold mine exploration permit renewal denied by Mali government
Mar. 30, 2021 9:27 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)BTGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor26 Comments
- B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) -2.2% pre-market after saying the Mali government did not renew the Menankoto exploration permit, which formed part of the Anaconda area located near the Fekola mine license area.
- The company says it believes it is entitled to a renewal of the permit under applicable law and is engaged in talks with the Mali government.
- The current life of mine plan for the Fekola mine, which is projected to produce 530K-560K oz. of gold in 2021, does not include the Anaconda area mineral resource.
- B2Gold delivered an impressive 2020 with no net debt and lots of cash but shares have been weighed by weakness in the gold price, Fun Trading writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.