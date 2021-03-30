B2Gold mine exploration permit renewal denied by Mali government

Mar. 30, 2021
  • B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) -2.2% pre-market after saying the Mali government did not renew the Menankoto exploration permit, which formed part of the Anaconda area located near the Fekola mine license area.
  • The company says it believes it is entitled to a renewal of the permit under applicable law and is engaged in talks with the Mali government.
  • The current life of mine plan for the Fekola mine, which is projected to produce 530K-560K oz. of gold in 2021, does not include the Anaconda area mineral resource.
  • B2Gold delivered an impressive 2020 with no net debt and lots of cash but shares have been weighed by weakness in the gold price, Fun Trading writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
