SOS prices $125M registered direct offering at $5.00

Mar. 30, 2021 9:28 AM ETSOS Limited (SOS)SOSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • SOS (NYSE:SOS) slides 16% premarket, after it announced a securities purchase agreement to purchase $125M worth of its ADS and warrants in a registered direct offering.
  • Under the terms, the Co. has agreed to sell 25M ADSs and warrants to purchase 25M ADS.
  • The purchase price for one ADS and one corresponding warrant will be $5.00.
  • The gross proceeds of $125M will be used to develop its cloud cryptocurrency mining and security as well as for working capital and general corporate use.
  • Closing date on or about April 1, 2021.
  • SOS -15.71% premarket to $4.72.
