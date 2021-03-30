Utz Brands expands Florida direct store delivery capabilities
- Utz Brands (UTZ -0.5%) announces purchase of certain distribution rights in the Central Florida region from an existing third party direct store delivery (‘DSD’) distributor, National Food Corp.
- This acquisition of 21 DSD routes provides Utz with an opportunity to accelerate the Company’s share of the Salty Snack category across Central Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Sarasota.
- “This strategic acquisition will expand our reach to customers and consumers, and better enables Utz to attract new buyers and introduce a steady flow of snacking innovation. The acquisition is consistent with our strategy of unlocking geographic white space opportunities, and we look forward to expanding our presence in the state of Florida,” commented Steve Liantonio, Senior Vice President, National Sales Operations of Utz.