Nasdaq falls as rising bond yields keep pressure on tech stocks
Mar. 30, 2021 9:44 AM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLF, XLCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.7% is under pressure again as Treasury yields climb, denting high-valuation stocks.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 1.75%.
- The S&P 500 (SP500) -0.4% is also down, but the Dow (DJI) -0.2% is holding firmer thanks to its exposure to financials, which are giving the price-weighted index a boost.
- "Over the past month information technology has been the worst-performing sector on the MSCI World Index, down 2% versus a flat broader market – after a year of strong performance," BlackRock wrote in a note today. "Tech’s underperformance since mid-February has coincided with a rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to a 14-month high, yet we believe the sector’s vulnerability to higher yields is overstated."
- "The sector has delivered the best earnings over the last five years on the MSCI World Index, as the chart shows. Looking ahead, we still see long-term trends including digitalization and a 'green' transition to a low-carbon economy as supportive of the sector, even as more cyclical sectors may deliver much stronger earnings growth in the near term amid the economic restart."
- Just three out of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). The banks are rebounding after a tumble due to the Archegos tumult.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is slightly higher as shares of Discovery and ViacomCBS are bounding back from their plunge in the last two sessions.
- Credit Suisse came out with an upgrade on Viacom this morning.