Nasdaq falls as rising bond yields keep pressure on tech stocks

  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.7% is under pressure again as Treasury yields climb, denting high-valuation stocks.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 1.75%.
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) -0.4% is also down, but the Dow (DJI) -0.2% is holding firmer thanks to its exposure to financials, which are giving the price-weighted index a boost.
  • "Over the past month information technology has been the worst-performing sector on the MSCI World Index, down 2% versus a flat broader market – after a year of strong performance," BlackRock wrote in a note today. "Tech’s underperformance since mid-February has coincided with a rise in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to a 14-month high, yet we believe the sector’s vulnerability to higher yields is overstated."
  • "The sector has delivered the best earnings over the last five years on the MSCI World Index, as the chart shows. Looking ahead, we still see long-term trends including digitalization and a 'green' transition to a low-carbon economy as supportive of the sector, even as more cyclical sectors may deliver much stronger earnings growth in the near term amid the economic restart."
  • Just three out of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). The banks are rebounding after a tumble due to the Archegos tumult.
  • Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is slightly higher as shares of Discovery and ViacomCBS are bounding back from their plunge in the last two sessions.
  • Credit Suisse came out with an upgrade on Viacom this morning.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.