Hamilton Lane makes $90M investment in Russell Investments
Mar. 30, 2021 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)
- Hamilton Lane (HLNE -0.2%) takes a $90M stake in Russell Investments as part of a partnership that will give Russell's global clients access to Hamilton Lane's global private markets investment platform.
- "We believe our investment capabilities and expertise, together with Russell Investments’ strong outsourced investment solutions, will enable enhanced and integrated access to the global private markets for Russell Investments’ clients around the world," said Hamilton Lane CEO Mario Giannini.
- The companies point out that since 2008, capital allocated to private markets asset class has tripled to $7.7T from $2.5T.
- Russell Investments’ clients will get access to Hamilton Lane’s global investment platform and expertise across all private markets strategies and sectors, as well as access to private markets risk and portfolio construction tools.