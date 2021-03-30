McCormick gains after earnings topper, raises 2021 outlook
Mar. 30, 2021 9:42 AM ETMcCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)MKCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) is up 5% following the beat on both lines in FQ1 earnings results.
- Revenue of $1.48B (+22.3% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Consumer segment sales up 35% to $946.8M that include: Americas, +30% following Cholula acquisition; EMEA, +34%; and /Pacific, +65%.
- Flavor Solutions segment sales up 4% to $534.7%, including: Americas, +2%; EMEA, +1%; and Asia/Pacific +26%.
- Adjusted gross profit of $583.8M with margin of 39.4% compared to 38.8% a year ago.
- Adjusted operating income of $263 (+ 35% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.72 beats by $0.14; GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.04.
- "Our outstanding Consumer segment performance continued to reflect the sustained consumer preference for cooking more at home with double digit organic sales growth in all regions. Sales growth in our Flavor Solutions segment was driven by our FONA and Cholula acquisitions in the Americas and strong performance in the Asia Pacific region with declines in away from home consumption continuing to impact the Americas and EMEA regions," says Chairman, President & CEO Lawrence E. Kurzius.
- Raised FY2021 Outlook: Company expects to grow sales by 8% to 10% Y/Y compared to previous projection of 7% to 9%, reflecting the incremental impact of the Cholula and FONA acquisitions. Adjusted operating income is expected to grow by 9% to 11%
- Adj. EPS to be in the range of $2.97 to $3.02 that compares to consensus of $2.95.