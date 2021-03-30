BAE Systems bags $42.5M contract for U.S. Navy for landing systems integration support
Mar. 30, 2021
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +1.1%) awarded a four-year $42.5M task order by the U.S. Navy to provide shore-based landing systems integration support services for instrument carrier and instrument landing systems.
- In partnership with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field, BAE Systems serves as part of the lead systems integrator team on the LSI contract.
- “For several decades, we have been responsible for integrating the Navy’s landing systems, which are critical to the safety of warfighters in the air and on the ground. As a lead systems integrator, we have efficient, established, and proven methods and experience installing and sustaining these complex landing systems, which are critical for the safe landing of aircraft.” said Lisa Hand, VP and GM of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions business.
- Press Release