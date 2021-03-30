Loomis buys SecurePost

  • Loomis AB (OTCPK:LOIMF) to acquire certain assets and liabilities of SecurePost AG, a subsidiary of Die Schweizerische Post AG.
  • The transaction includes all relevant customer contracts, employees, and operational assets.
  • SecurePost generated revenue of CHF66M in 2020. The company has a nationwide footprint in Switzerland and ~440 employees.
  • The business will be reported in segment Europe and consolidated into Loomis as of the transaction's closing, expected on May 3, 2021.
  • The transaction is not subject to any regulatory approvals, and the purchase price is payable on closing.
  • The acquisition is expected to have a dilutive impact on the EPS of Loomis in 2021. From full-year 2022 the initial dilution is anticipated to be recovered and the acquisition accretive to pre-acquisition EPS.
  • Press Release
