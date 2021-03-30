Procter & Gamble called a top pick by Morgan Stanley

  • Morgan Stanley names Procter & Gamble (PG -0.5%) as one of its top picks in the personal care sector.
  • "We like P&G as we see long-term PG topline/EPS growth above peers, with share momentum continuing post management changes/reinvestment behind the business, and near term visibility given conservative guidance," updates analyst Dara Mohsenian.
  • Mohsenian and team also look favorably at P&G's baby business, with its shift to premium products and higher growth categories that is seen as likely to help expand margins and grow price/mix if volume pressures arise.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on P&G is only at Neutral due to low marks for value and momentum.
