Canadian National Railway and Watco to sell non-core lines and assets

  • Canadian National Railway (CNI -0.9%) and Watco reached an agreement for the sale of non-core lines and assets on the Soo subdivision.
  • This marks the successful conclusion of the sale process that CN announced and launched in July 2020.
  • In U.S. and Ontario, CN will continue to play a central role as the transferred segments will remain connected to CN's tri-coastal network, safely and reliably linking businesses to markets around the world.
  • Agreement terms were not disclosed and rail lines acquisition in U.S. is subject to regulatory authorization by the Surface Transportation Board.
