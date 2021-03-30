Canadian National Railway and Watco to sell non-core lines and assets
Mar. 30, 2021 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)
- Canadian National Railway (CNI -0.9%) and Watco reached an agreement for the sale of non-core lines and assets on the Soo subdivision.
- This marks the successful conclusion of the sale process that CN announced and launched in July 2020.
- In U.S. and Ontario, CN will continue to play a central role as the transferred segments will remain connected to CN's tri-coastal network, safely and reliably linking businesses to markets around the world.
- Agreement terms were not disclosed and rail lines acquisition in U.S. is subject to regulatory authorization by the Surface Transportation Board.