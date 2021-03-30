Texas Instruments upgraded at KeyBanc on long-term growth potential
Mar. 30, 2021 10:06 AM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)TXNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) opted not to increase prices or capacity despite the global semiconductor shortage, which is "driving incremental share gains that should lead to outperformance over the next several years," according to a KeyBanc upgrade.
- Analyst John Vinh moves TXN from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $225 price target.
- Vinh says the company is "well positioned near term to service demand" with the ability to sustain higher margins over the longer-term.
- Texas Instruments shares are up nearly 1% to $187.63.
- Related: During the Q4 earnings call in January, TXN management said the company has "greater control" of its supply chain than its peers.