Yandex CFO/COO exiting company; shares dip 2.2%
Mar. 30, 2021 Yandex N.V. (YNDX)
- Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is 2.2% lower in U.S. trading this morning after announcing that Greg Abovsky, its chief financial officer and chief operating officer, is leaving the company.
- Abovsky is exiting April 30 to pursue a new opportunity in another geography, the company says.
- Vadim Marchuk will serve as acting CFO, while the chief operating officer functions have been divided between members of the management team including deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan.
- It says there's no impact on strategy, previously communicated performance targets, or 2021 guidance.