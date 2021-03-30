Yandex CFO/COO exiting company; shares dip 2.2%

Mar. 30, 2021 10:08 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)YNDXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is 2.2% lower in U.S. trading this morning after announcing that Greg Abovsky, its chief financial officer and chief operating officer, is leaving the company.
  • Abovsky is exiting April 30 to pursue a new opportunity in another geography, the company says.
  • Vadim Marchuk will serve as acting CFO, while the chief operating officer functions have been divided between members of the management team including deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan.
  • It says there's no impact on strategy, previously communicated performance targets, or 2021 guidance.
