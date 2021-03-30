ShotSpotter expands into retail sector, offers 24×7 outdoor gunfire detection
Mar. 30, 2021 10:11 AM ETShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)SSTIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- ShotSpotter (SSTI -2.3%) launched its ShotSpotter SiteSecure™ for Retail program to provide outdoor gunfire detection for retail chains and malls.
- ShotSpotter SiteSecure is a gunfire detection solution that alerts retail security personnel within seconds of a shooting incident around their stores and parking lots, protecting retail shoppers and associates by enabling faster response by security, law enforcement and medical personnel.
- As part of the program, ShotSpotter partnered with the Loss Prevention Foundation (‘LPF’) to provide valuable resources and expertise to Loss Prevention and Security leaders in retail.