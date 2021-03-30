Acadia Healthcare forms joint venture with Geisinger
Mar. 30, 2021 10:19 AM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)ACHCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Acadia Healthcare (ACHC +1.4%) has formed a joint venture with Geisinger Health, an integrated healthcare provider in Pennsylvania.
- Under the partnership, the companies expect to build two new facilities each with a 96-bed capacity to serve the central and northeastern regions of the state.
- The first facility is anticipated to commence operations in 2022 and the second in 2023 targeting patients with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder.
- Last week, Acadia Healthcare announced a joint venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana.