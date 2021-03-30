Acadia Healthcare forms joint venture with Geisinger

  • Acadia Healthcare (ACHC +1.4%) has formed a joint venture with Geisinger Health, an integrated healthcare provider in Pennsylvania.
  • Under the partnership, the companies expect to build two new facilities each with a 96-bed capacity to serve the central and northeastern regions of the state.
  • The first facility is anticipated to commence operations in 2022 and the second in 2023 targeting patients with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder.
  • Last week, Acadia Healthcare announced a joint venture with Lutheran Health Network of Indiana.
