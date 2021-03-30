China Automotive Systems stock drops with Q4 net loss exaggerated on one-time credit loss
Mar. 30, 2021
- China Automotive Systems (CAAS -3.5%) Q4 net sales rose 26.4% to $146.5M, beats consensus by $30.59M.
- Net sales increase was mainly due to a change in the product mix and higher demand for Chinese domestic-branded automobiles.
- Gross profit increased 35.7% to $22.8M; gross margin increased to 15.6% compared with 14.5% last year same quarter.
- Gross margin was primarily due to higher volume of sales, a change in the product mix and reduced costs compared with Q4 of 2019.
- Loss from operations was $4M compared with a loss from operations of $1.9M last year, the higher loss was mainly due to the one-time, non-recurring expected loss provision related to Brilliance Auto's bankruptcy reorganization proceeding.
- Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $3.2M, or EPS of $0.10, misses consensus by $0.11.
- Cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $138.2M as of December 31, 2020.
- Company repurchased 322,269 shares during 2020.
- Guidance: Revenue for the FY 2021 of $470M.
- "New energy vehicle (or NEV) sales in China grew by approximately 11.0% to nearly 1.4 million vehicles in 2020 and the government's target is to have NEVs account for 20% of auto sales by 2025. We shipped over 120,000 units of our electric power steering for Chinese new energy vehicles in 2020. The major Chinese OEMs used our EPS products in 2020, including Great Wall Motors, Chery Automobile, BAIC, JAC Motors and Dongfeng Motor as well as emerging full-electric vehicle OEM Hozon Motors, which laid a solid foundation for our EPS products to gain greater market share in China." Mr. Qizhou Wu, CEO.
