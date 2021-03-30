Ascendis downgraded at Oppenheimer citing excessive consensus estimates
- With the marketing application under review at the FDA with a PDUFA date of June 25, 2021, Ascendis Pharma (ASND -1.5%) is waiting to see the regulatory approval for TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin), in pediatric growth hormone deficiency.
- However, the analysts Leland Gershell and Trevor Allred at Oppenheimer see a higher-than-expected regulatory risk for the FDA approval as they cut Ascendis Pharma to perform from outperform and remove the price target.
- As the company is set to become a commercial-stage biotech, the analysts observe that the 2021 and 2022 consensus estimates which have trended down recently do not fully reflect the commercialization risks to the therapy citing the recent management remarks.
- Despite the U.S. commercial launch anticipated in Q3 2021, “we do not expect to have placement on commercial formularies at that time,” Ascendis CFO Scott Smith commented on the company’s Q4 2020 earnings call.