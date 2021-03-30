Obsidian Energy's unsolicited bid for Bonterra expires
- Obsidian Energy (OTCQX:OBELF -6%) has ended its hostile takeover attempt for Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) after failing to extend its bid past yesterday's 5:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight time deadline.
- Obsidian interim CEO Stephen Loukas says its business and operational outlook "has strengthened significantly as shown by our recently announced year-end 2020 results and positive future outlook," and combining at the proposed exchange ratio is no longer in the best interests of the company or shareholders.
- Bonterra, which repeatedly had recommended shareholders reject the bid, says it is "in a strong position to pursue profitable development of its high-quality, light oil weighted asset base."
- After the failed merger proposal, Obsidian remains a risky bet on oil prices, Herve Blandin writes in a newly published neutral analysis on Seeking Alpha.