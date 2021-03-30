Longeveron shares rise after Q4 results, business update
Mar. 30, 2021 11:55 AM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN)LGVNBy: SA News Team
- Longeveron shares up (LGVN +11.0%) after the company posted fourth-quarter results and provided a business update listing out its achievements during the period.
- Total revenue for the quarter fell 33% to $1.2M year-over-year, as the company dealt with a fall in grant revenue during the period.
- Research and development expenses increased to $1.2M from $0.3M, primarily due to an increase in research and development expenses that were not reimbursable by grants.
- Net loss was $1.4M for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.5M last year.
- The company had cash of $0.8M, as of December 31, 2020, which it thinks will be sufficient to cover expenses and capital requirements through at least the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Highlights from Q1 2021:
- $29.1M Initial Public Offering, including partial exercise of over-allotment, and concurrent listing on Nasdaq.
- Completed 150 subject Phase 2b clinical study of Lomecel-B infusion for Aging Frailty, with top-line trial results anticipated in Q3 2021.
- Phase 1 clinical study of Lomecel-B intramyocardial injection in Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) subjects, with full results expected in Q2 2021, and Phase 2 trial expected to commence in second half of the year.
- Granted expanded access (“compassionate use”) approval by the U.S. FDA for the administration of Lomecel-B to a child with HLHS.
