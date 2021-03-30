Gabelli joins ViacomCBS upgraders after stock halves its value
Mar. 30, 2021 12:06 PM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)VIAC, VIACABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Add Gabelli to the names upgrading ViacomCBS (VIAC +3.7%, VIACA +4.8%) today following the stock's sudden return to earth after previously leading S&P 500 gainers for 2021.
- Shares have tumbled for five straight trading sessions, and are down just over 50% from their close on March 22.
- That halving has made Gabelli's John Tinker positive and upgrading to Buy from Hold; the firm had downgraded the stock two weeks ago when it closed at $96.33.
- A lot of the sell-off has been attributed to the company's equity raise announcement, though Tinker notes that shows management is executing rapidly.
- Credit Suisse upgraded earlier after seeing value in the pullback, while MoffettNathanson still says Sell.