RenovaCare announces leadership change on Rubino's exit

Mar. 30, 2021 12:31 PM ETRenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR)RCARBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • RenovaCare (OTCPK:RCAR +0.4%) says that Alan Rubino has resigned as the company's chairman, CEO and president, effective Mar. 25, 2021.
  • The company has appointed Dr. Kaiyo Nedd to serve as interim president and CEO and Harmel S. Rayat to serve as the chairman, effective Mar. 26, 2021.
  • Dr. Nedd has been a practicing medical doctor for over 20 years in Vancouver, British Columbia.
  • Rayat has been a long-time majority stockholder and financial supporter of RenovaCare, with investments of over $20M through his family office Kalen Capital.
