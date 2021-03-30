Oportun Financial exceeds 4M loans and $10B in originations

Mar. 30, 2021 12:34 PM ETOportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)OPRTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Since its first loan in 2006, Oportun Financial (OPRT +4.9%) has served 4M+ loans and $10B in originations to customers who have largely been underserved by the financial mainstream.
  • It has saved its customers $1.8B+ in interest and fees when compared to other options typically available to people with little or no credit history.
  • "More than 100 million hardworking people in the U.S. live outside the financial mainstream because traditional providers are unable to accurately assess their creditworthiness," CEO Raul Vazquez commented.
  • Using a proprietary scoring and risk model, backed by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 15 years of data, Oportun is able to provide affordable and responsible loans to traditionally unserved consumers.
