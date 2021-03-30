Celsius Holdings near session highs on CNBC commentator pitch
Mar. 30, 2021 12:35 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)CELHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Energy/supplement drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) was nearing session highs, up 7.8%, helped by a long pitch from CNBC commentator Peter Najarian.
- Najarian said Celsius is an new buy for him and although he say the share price seems to be "inflated," he likes the growth rate and potential new distribution deals going forward.
- "I don't by any means think that I'm buying the bottom of this dip from the stock, but I still wanted to start building a position here because I'm a believer in this company. I've had great success in the past with names like Monster and I think this is one that is going to play out somewhat similar to that."
- Celsius short interest 8.4% of float.
- Recall March 11, Celsius EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue.