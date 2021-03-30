$50 billion worth of shares traded in Q1 for clean energy ETFs
- Clean energy exchange traded funds have stepped onto the mainstage with $50b worth of shares traded in the first quarter of 2021.
- This is significant in nature as previously in Q4 of 2020, clean energy had a total amount of traded shares worth right at the $25b threshold, and no other quarter in history have they had over $10b worth of shares traded.
- All three major market indices are in the red through the halfway point of Tuesday's trading. However, clean energy-related names are among the leaders. Nine of the market's top ten performing ETFs on the day are all clean energy-related. See below.
- Solar Invesco ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), +4.90%.
- Global X Cleantech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC), +4.68%.
- Wilderhill Clean Energy Invesco ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW), +4.47%.
- KS MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN), +4.46%.
- SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG), +4.19%.
- Global Clean Energy Ishares ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), +3.95%.
- Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund FT (NASDAQ:QCLN), +3.53%.
- Alps Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES), +3.36%.
- ETF Series Solutions Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO), +2.82%.
