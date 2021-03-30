$50 billion worth of shares traded in Q1 for clean energy ETFs

  • Clean energy exchange traded funds have stepped onto the mainstage with $50b worth of shares traded in the first quarter of 2021.
  • This is significant in nature as previously in Q4 of 2020, clean energy had a total amount of traded shares worth right at the $25b threshold, and no other quarter in history have they had over $10b worth of shares traded.
  • All three major market indices are in the red through the halfway point of Tuesday's trading. However, clean energy-related names are among the leaders. Nine of the market's top ten performing ETFs on the day are all clean energy-related. See below.
  • Solar Invesco ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN), +4.90%.
  • Global X Cleantech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC), +4.68%.
  • Wilderhill Clean Energy Invesco ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW), +4.47%.
  • KS MSCI China Environment Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN), +4.46%.
  • SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG), +4.19%.
  • Global Clean Energy Ishares ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), +3.95%.
  • Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund FT (NASDAQ:QCLN), +3.53%.
  • Alps Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES), +3.36%.
  • ETF Series Solutions Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO), +2.82%.
  • Learn how the Biden administration has unveiled a goal to expand U.S. offshore wind energy in the coming decade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.