Airbus CEO sees medium-haul air travel recovering by 2023; Citi downgrades

Mar. 30, 2021 12:41 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), BAEADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) CEO Guillaume Faury says the recovery in air travel in Europe has been "very disappointing" so far this year, and sees demand for flying on its medium-haul A320 and Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 jet families recovering to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
  • "On the single-aisle business, on the narrowbody planes, it is probably going to be around 2023, and for the widebody planes around 2024, 2025. We don't really know," Faury says.
  • Faury also says he is confident that Airbus can bring a hydrogen plane into service by 2035, while the planemaker plans to work to increase the amount of sustainable aviation fuel that can be used in its engines, with a goal of reaching 100% from the current 50%.
  • The CEO downplays concerns that air travel would be permanently harmed as a result of the pandemic, as companies cut costs and increasingly adopt video meeting technology.
  • Citing those concerns, Citigroup downgrades Airbus to Neutral from Buy, saying reduced business travel likely will lead to long-term traffic demand 10% below pre-coronavirus expectations, also seeing 20%-40% excess capacity at the end of 2021 and 10%-20% at the end of 2022.
