Dow Jones, Nasdaq still edging lower as tech falls

  • The major averages are lower with technology among the worst performers.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.5% is lagging, with Microsoft a drag and healthcare struggling.
  • The S&P (SP500) -0.4% and Nasdaq (COMP) -0.3% are also down.
  • The megacaps are mostly lower. Apple joins Microsoft among the weaker names, but Tesla is gaining.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is still up, but but off its earlier highs, up 1 basis point to 1.73%.
  • Eight out of the 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) the worst performers.
  • Higher rates are helping Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) top the leader board.
  • Among individual shares, Discovery is the top gainer as it bounces back from the fire sale from Archegos.
  • MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson says he's selling ViacomCBS and buying Discovery.
