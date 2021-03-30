Dow Jones, Nasdaq still edging lower as tech falls
Mar. 30, 2021 12:53 PM ETDow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI), SP500, COMP.INDDJI, SP500, COMP.IND, XLU, XLK, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The major averages are lower with technology among the worst performers.
- The Dow (DJI) -0.5% is lagging, with Microsoft a drag and healthcare struggling.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.4% and Nasdaq (COMP) -0.3% are also down.
- The megacaps are mostly lower. Apple joins Microsoft among the weaker names, but Tesla is gaining.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is still up, but but off its earlier highs, up 1 basis point to 1.73%.
- Eight out of the 11 S&P sectors are lower, with Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) the worst performers.
- Higher rates are helping Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) top the leader board.
- Among individual shares, Discovery is the top gainer as it bounces back from the fire sale from Archegos.
- MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson says he's selling ViacomCBS and buying Discovery.