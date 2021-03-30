Cisco announces swath of new offerings as Live 2021 event kicks off
Mar. 30, 2021 12:55 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Cisco Systems (CSCO -1.9%) has announced a rack of developments at its Cisco Live 2021 event, focused on its enhancements in optical, software and chip technology across infrastructure offerings.
- It's integrating the ThousandEyes Internet/cloud intelligence solution with the Cisco Catalyst 9000 switching portfolio and AppDynamics Dash Studio, resulting in an enterprise-wide full stack observability solution.
- The company has also announced an expanded Secure Access Service Edge architecture, allowing for purchasing all core components in a single offer, and setting up an easy transition to a unified subscription service in the future. It's also producing platform enhancements for SecureX in order to "significantly" reduce time to detect and remediate security threats.
- Cisco Plus is looking to revamp IT and procurement practices and offer a bridge to an "as-a-service' future.
- The company has also introduced "infrastructure-agnostic" passwordless authentication by Duo, leaning on security keys or platform biometrics to strengthen login security. And it also detailed plans to help companies redesign networks for better accessibility, including a new routed optical networking solution using Acacia pluggable optics in order to save costs.
- The news builds on the Silicon One network architecture it announced just 15 months ago.
- Shares have pulled back today after hitting a 52-week high yesterday; they're up 17.4% YTD: