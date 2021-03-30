BP joins BMW, Daimler Mobility in Digital Charging Solutions JV
- BP (BP -1.4%) says it will take a 33.3% stake in a joint venture with BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler Mobility (OTCPK:DDAIF) in Digital Charging Solutions GmbH, a developer of digital charging points, for an undisclosed sum.
- BP says its addition to the partnership will provide DCS customers access to an additional 8,700 electric vehicle charging points across Europe, including ultra-fast charging, and develop new integrated offers for fleets; DCS already offers access to 228K charging points in 32 countries.
- As part of the agreement, BP's European charging networks will be integrated into the DCS network as a first step.
- BP says it aims to grow its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to more than 70K worldwide.
