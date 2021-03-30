Moody's fined $4.3M for ratings linked to its shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway
Mar. 30, 2021 1:30 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO), BRK.B, BRK.AMCO, BRK.B, BRK.ABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor33 Comments
- A European regulator fines Moody's (MCO -2.9%) €3.7M ($4.3M) fine for violating regulations relating to its independence and conflicts of interest.
- The European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") said the credit rating company issued new credit ratings for a company that had a 10% or more ownership stake in Moody's, in violation of ESMA rules.
- It also failed to disclose conflicts of interest relating to existing ratings of companies that hold at least 5% of the credit rating firm's shares, the regulatory agency said.
- In addition, ESMA alleges that Moody's had inadequate internal policies and procedures to manage shareholder conflicts of interest.
- In 2015, Moody's rated a £150M bond by Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) Ltd., the regulator said. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) was represented on NPY's board and owned more than 10% of MCO shares at the time, according to the ESMA public notice.
- Berkshire Hathaway, Moody's largest shareholder, holds 24.7M shares, or 13% of MCO's 157.1M shares outstanding, according to Berkshire's latest 13F filing and Moody's latest 10-K.