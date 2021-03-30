Moody's fined $4.3M for ratings linked to its shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway

  • A European regulator fines Moody's (MCO -2.9%) €3.7M ($4.3M) fine for violating regulations relating to its independence and conflicts of interest.
  • The European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") said the credit rating company issued new credit ratings for a company that had a 10% or more ownership stake in Moody's, in violation of ESMA rules.
  • It also failed to disclose conflicts of interest relating to existing ratings of companies that hold at least 5% of the credit rating firm's shares, the regulatory agency said.
  • In addition, ESMA alleges that Moody's had inadequate internal policies and procedures to manage shareholder conflicts of interest.
  • In 2015, Moody's rated a £150M bond by Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) Ltd., the regulator said. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) was represented on NPY's board and owned more than 10% of MCO shares at the time, according to the ESMA public notice.
  • Berkshire Hathaway, Moody's largest shareholder, holds 24.7M shares, or 13% of MCO's 157.1M shares outstanding, according to Berkshire's latest 13F filing and Moody's latest 10-K.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.