Walgreens collaborates with InComm Payments to expand financial services business

  • Walgreens (WBA +0.3%) is set to make further inroads into financial services with the signing of an agreement with InComm Payments to launch a new bank account to allow its shoppers to earn loyalty rewards.
  • Under the terms of the partnership, the two companies will launch a new bank account at MetaBank with a debit card that will enable both online and in-site Walgreens shoppers to earn myWalgreens Cash rewards on all purchases, the company announced.
  • The bank account is expected to available in H2 2021. Also, the two companies plan to relaunch the Walgreens-branded gift card program.
  • In January, announcing its plans to launch new credit cards issued by Synchrony Financial, Walgreens unveiled its plans to offer a separate debit card.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.