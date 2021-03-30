Walgreens collaborates with InComm Payments to expand financial services business
Mar. 30, 2021 1:30 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)WBABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Walgreens (WBA +0.3%) is set to make further inroads into financial services with the signing of an agreement with InComm Payments to launch a new bank account to allow its shoppers to earn loyalty rewards.
- Under the terms of the partnership, the two companies will launch a new bank account at MetaBank with a debit card that will enable both online and in-site Walgreens shoppers to earn myWalgreens Cash rewards on all purchases, the company announced.
- The bank account is expected to available in H2 2021. Also, the two companies plan to relaunch the Walgreens-branded gift card program.
- In January, announcing its plans to launch new credit cards issued by Synchrony Financial, Walgreens unveiled its plans to offer a separate debit card.