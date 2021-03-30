Jazz Pharma granted FDA approval to update Vyxeos label

  • According to the federal database of drugs, the FDA has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection developed by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ -0.5%).
  • Per the new label, Vyxeos is indicated for therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC) in adults and pediatric patients 1 year and older.
  • The company launched the treatment in 2017 after its FDA approval for adults with a similar indication.
  • At the company’s Q4 2020 earnings call, the Chief Medical Officer of Jazz Pharma commenting on a potential label update of Vyxeos in the U.S. highlighted the need for more effective therapies for the age category despite the small proportion of pediatric patients with AML.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.