Jazz Pharma granted FDA approval to update Vyxeos label
Mar. 30, 2021 2:06 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)JAZZBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- According to the federal database of drugs, the FDA has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection developed by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ -0.5%).
- Per the new label, Vyxeos is indicated for therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC) in adults and pediatric patients 1 year and older.
- The company launched the treatment in 2017 after its FDA approval for adults with a similar indication.
- At the company’s Q4 2020 earnings call, the Chief Medical Officer of Jazz Pharma commenting on a potential label update of Vyxeos in the U.S. highlighted the need for more effective therapies for the age category despite the small proportion of pediatric patients with AML.
