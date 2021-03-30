Federal Reserve is determined to push inflation past 2%, Randal Quarles says
Mar. 30, 2021 2:12 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- The Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles emphasizes that the central bank monetary policy committee's is committed to achieving inflation above 2%, he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.
- While he's optimistic about the U.S. economic outlook, the Fed won't ease its accommodation until the Fed actually sees that improvement reflected in the data, he said.
- "Under the new framework, you would wait to see that you actually see movement," he said. "The fact that I'm an optimist is not really relevant to our new framework."
- Under the old framework, the Fed would be more likely to tighten policy when the outlook brightened. Now, though the FOMC said it will let inflation run above its 2% target for a time to offset the years of inflation lagging its goal.
- "We shouldn't jump the gun. Let's wait until we see those outcomes," he said.
- The Federal Open Market Committee's last "dot-plot" projections didn't see a rate increase through 2023 even as they increased their expectations for GDP growth.