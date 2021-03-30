BlackRock hires former government official to lead sustainable investing
Mar. 30, 2021 2:31 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BLKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- BlackRock (BLK -0.9%) hires Paul Bodnar, who formerly held climate leadership roles in the Obama administration, as global head of BlackRock Sustainable Investing.
- Bodnar will be responsible for sustainable research, analytics, product development, and integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations into the investment process, BlackRock said.
- "Understanding the interplay between public policy, technology and finance is absolutely critical in helping clients invest sustainably," BlackRock Vice Chairman said. Bodnar's "experience in developing both policy and market-based solutions for the financial sector make him an ideal choice to help BlackRock’s clients achieve their net zero ambitions."
- Most recently, Bodnar was managing director and chief strategy officer at Rocky Mountain Institute, a non-profit organization working to accelerate the clean energy transition.
- In his government career, he was special assistant to the president and senior director for Energy and Climate Change at the National Security Council. He also held positions at the State Department.