Bentley Systems subsidiary bolsters IBM Maximo business with Ontracks acquisition
Mar. 30, 2021 2:36 PM ETBentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)BSYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) subsidiary The Cohesive Companies announces the acquisition of Ontracks Consulting, a leading implementer of IBM's Maximo enterprise asset management solution. Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- Ontracks is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and services a variety of industries, including oil and gas, mining, and utilities.
- The acquisition will help build out The Cohesive Companies' existing IBM Maximo business.
- “We are truly excited to welcome the Ontracks team and add their deep experience and skills to The Cohesive Companies—creating a global Maximo implementation powerhouse. Ontracks has consistently delivered positive outcomes for their clients over the past decade, focused on Maximo-based solutions in a variety of industries. By connecting the operational space with the asset and maintenance world, Ontracks is creating examples of success with infrastructure digital twins,” says The Cohesive Companies CEO Noel Eckhouse.
- Bentley Systems shares are up 1.9% to $45.44.
- Press release.