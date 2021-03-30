Foothills Exploration forms new subsidiary to participate in global energy transformation
Mar. 30, 2021 2:37 PM ETFoothills Exploration, Inc. (FTXP)FTXPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Foothills Exploration (OTCPK:FTXP +30.8%), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, announced the formation of a new subsidiary, New Energy Ventures for participating in the transformation of the energy sector.
- With focus on power generation and oil field clean-tech applications, New Energy Ventures' mission involves partnering with entrepreneurial and talented management teams for developing different technologies for a sustainable and energy efficient low carbon future.
- Currently, the company is working on a strategic plan to exploit its Wind River Basin project in Fremont County, Wyoming; plans to actively pursue other natural gas projects.