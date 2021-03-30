Foothills Exploration forms new subsidiary to participate in global energy transformation

Mar. 30, 2021 2:37 PM ETFoothills Exploration, Inc. (FTXP)FTXPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Foothills Exploration (OTCPK:FTXP +30.8%), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, announced the formation of a new subsidiary, New Energy Ventures for participating in the transformation of the energy sector.
  • With focus on power generation and oil field clean-tech applications, New Energy Ventures' mission involves partnering with entrepreneurial and talented management teams for developing different technologies for a sustainable and energy efficient low carbon future.
  • Currently, the company is working on a strategic plan to exploit its Wind River Basin project in Fremont County, Wyoming; plans to actively pursue other natural gas projects.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.