Callon Petroleum to more closely tie exec pay to emissions reduction targets
Mar. 30, 2021 2:39 PM ETCallon Petroleum Company (CPE)CPEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Callon Petroleum (CPE +1.6%) says it is updating its executive compensation program to "better align with investor priorities and new commitments to quantitative greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets."
- By 2025, Callon says it plans a 40%-50% reduction in GHG emissions intensity vs. pro forma 2019 results, the reduction of flared gas to less than 2% of gas produced, and the elimination of all routine field gas flaring.
- Alongside the new GHG emissions targets, Callon says its updated executive compensation program will align exec pay with "sustained delivery of free cash flow, returns, reduced leverage and ESG performance."
- For 2021, total target compensation for the CEO and board members will be cut by 12.5%.
- The program also includes a "new annual bonus framework that prioritizes financial performance and ESG initiatives, eliminates traditional operational and growth metrics, and caps payouts at target in the event of negative total shareholder return."
- Separately, J.P. Morgan resumes coverage of Callon with a Neutral rating, saying free cash flow looks sustainable but debt balance is an overhang.
- Callon's high amount of leverage makes its share price quite sensitive to changes in oil prices, with a $1/bbl change in longer-term prices resulting in a ~$2 change in Callon's share price, Elephant Analytics writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.