Nomad Foods earns high marks for Fortenova deal
Mar. 30, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Peter Saleh breaks down the acquisition by Nomad Foods (NOMD +0.5%) of Fortenova's Frozen Food Business Group.
- "The acquisition expands Nomad's presence to eight new markets across Eastern Europe serving 32MM customers, adds almost €300MM in sales and is expected to be high-single digit accretive to annual EPS. The transaction is expected to close in 3Q21 so while many details remain, our initial take is constructive as it expands Nomad’s geography and strengthens its growth profile at a reasonable multiple."
- Saleh notes that the margin structure for FFBG is similar to that of Nomad, but sales growth is stronger and seasonally weighted to the summer months (2Q and 3Q) given the ice cream exposure, as compared with Nomad’s existing seasonality in 1Q and 4Q. Notable synergies are anticipated.
- BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Nomad.
