With $2.25T stimulus bill coming, industrials could enjoy more gains ahead
- The broad rise of industrial stocks (XLI +0.3%) in March could have more room to run amid the prospect of more U.S. stimulus, as the Biden administration is set to unveil a $2.25T jobs and infrastructure package tomorrow, The Washington Post reports.
- Biden's plan reportedly will include $650B toward U.S. infrastructure including roads, bridges, highways and ports, plus hundreds of billions of dollars to bolster the electric grid, enact nationwide high-speed broadband and revamp the country's water systems to ensure clean drinking water, among other major investments.
- The plan also is said to include ~$400B toward care for the elderly and the disabled, $300B for housing infrastructure and $300B to revive U.S. manufacturing.
- Relevant ETFs include: XLI, ITA, XAR, PAVE, PHO, IYT, VIS, PPA, XTN, FIDU, IFRA, IYJ