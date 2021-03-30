With $2.25T stimulus bill coming, industrials could enjoy more gains ahead

  • The broad rise of industrial stocks (XLI +0.3%) in March could have more room to run amid the prospect of more U.S. stimulus, as the Biden administration is set to unveil a $2.25T jobs and infrastructure package tomorrow, The Washington Post reports.
  • Biden's plan reportedly will include $650B toward U.S. infrastructure including roads, bridges, highways and ports, plus hundreds of billions of dollars to bolster the electric grid, enact nationwide high-speed broadband and revamp the country's water systems to ensure clean drinking water, among other major investments.
  • The plan also is said to include ~$400B toward care for the elderly and the disabled, $300B for housing infrastructure and $300B to revive U.S. manufacturing.
  • Relevant ETFs include: XLI, ITA, XAR, PAVE, PHO, IYT, VIS, PPA, XTN, FIDU, IFRA, IYJ
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.