Lantheus acquires global rights to oncology imaging agent
Mar. 30, 2021 3:59 PM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)LNTHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Lantheus Holdings (LNTH +9.3%) is likely to record its biggest one-day gain since April 2020 after announcing the acquisition of exclusive, worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize NTI-1309, a PET oncology imaging agent from Noria Therapeutics.
- NTI-1309 that targets the fibroblast activation protein has the potential to become an important biomarker for precision medicine in cancer as it is highly expressed in tumors compared to normal tissue, the company said.
- After the completion of the Phase 1 study run by Noria, NTI-1309 will be added to Lantheus’ portfolio of imaging biomarkers and will be offered to academic centers and pharmaceutical companies for use in oncology drug development.
- Lantheus will also evaluate its commercial feasibility through Lantheus-sponsored trials.
- Noria will be eligible to receive an upfront license and development fee in addition to development and regulatory milestones, and royalties subject to commercialization of NTI-1309.
- Early this year, Lantheus announced the filing of a Drug Master File with the FDA for NM-01, a PD-L1 imaging biomarker.