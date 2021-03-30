CorMedix EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Mar. 30, 2021 4:07 PM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)CRMDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CorMedix (NYSEMKT:CRMD): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.03.
- Net loss of $6.1M
- Revenue of $0.06M (+200.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.02M.
- Khoso Baluch, CorMedix CEO commented, “While we were disappointed that the DefenCath NDA was not approved at its PDUFA date, we remain confident in our efforts to bring DefenCath to hemodialysis patients as an important novel antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce catheter related blood stream infections in patients receiving hemodialysis via central venous catheters. We believe we have the right team and resources to accomplish this as we advance DefenCath closer to regulatory approval.”
